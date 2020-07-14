Amaravati, July 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday logged 43 fresh COVID-19 deaths, a new single day high, taking the overall toll past 400 mark.

Another 1,916 fresh infections took the coronavirus aggregate tally to 33,019, of them 15,144 being active cases, according to the latest bulletin.

Anantapuramu district, which now stands second in the state in the number of infections, registered the highest number of 10 deaths in a day as the state's toll touched 408.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 952 people recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals across the state.

So far 17,467 patients had recovered from the pandemic infection in the state, the bulletin said.

West Godavari district added nine deaths, followed by Chittoor, East Godavari and Kadapa five each. Kurnool and Prakasam had three new casualties, Visakhapatnam two and Vizianagaram one.

Though all these deaths did not exactly happen in the last 24 hours, they were shown in the days bulletin after necessary procedural formalities were completed, official sources said.

As per government statistics, 11,95,766 people were tested for the deadly virus so far in the state, at the rate of 22,393 per million population, with a positivity rate of 2.76 per cent.

The recovery rate was 52.90 per cent and the mortality rate 1.24 per cent in the state, the bulletin said.

