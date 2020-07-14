BJP has called 12-hour 'bandh' in the districts of North Bengal today to protest over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, whose body was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. Visuals from Siliguri and Raiganj. Singapore enters recession as economy shrinks 41.2% on-quarter in Q2. #BREAKING Singapore enters recession as economy shrinks 41.2% on-quarter in Q2 pic.twitter.com/LCUPk5zeEq— AFP news agency (@AFP) July 14, 2020

July 14, Mumbai: For the second day in a row today, a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting would be held amidst the political crisis that has erupted in Rajasthan. World Health Organization on Monday warned that the pandemic is worsening globally and that “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future.”

The WHO director-general further added that while numerous countries have now brought COVID-19 outbreak under control, namely those in Europe and Asia, “too many countries are headed in the wrong direction.”

Maharashtra reported 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking its tally to 2,60,924 the health department informed. Out of the new cases, 1,158 were from Mumbai where the tally has risen to 94,146. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country have inched closer to 9 lakh mark. However, the recovery rate in India has improved to 63.02 per cent on Monday with 19 states having a recovery rate higher than the national average.

Amid all the gloomy news of job cuts, salary cuts and furlough, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that it plans to hire 40,000 freshers this year from Indian campuses, which is the same level of hiring as last year, despite a revenue loss in the last quarter due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

All offices at Rail Bhawan will remain closed on today and on Wednesday for sanitisation after some officials of Railway Board tested positive for coronavirus.