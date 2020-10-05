Amaravati, Oct 5 (PTI): Coronavirus cases increased by 4,256 to 7,23,512 in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, while the death toll crossed the 6,000 mark.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, 7,558 patients had recovered while 38 succumbed to take the overall toll to 6,019.

The number of active cases declined to 51,060 after 6,66,433 recoveries and 6,019 total deaths, according to the latest bulletin.

As many as 56,145 samples were tested in 24 hours, taking the gross to 61.50 lakh with a positivity rate of 11.76.

East Godavari district added the highest number of 853 new cases and Kurnool just 86, the lowest.

Four other districts reported less than 200 new cases each.

Krishna district reported seven fresh COVID-19 fatalities, while Chittoor and Kadapa had five each.

Anantapuramu and Visakhapatnam added four deaths each and East Godavari three, the bulletin said.

