New Delhi, October 5: A YouTube video wherein it is claimed that Rs 3000 is credited in all back accounts by the central government is going viral on social media platforms. It is claimed in the video that the Centre is depositing Rs 3000 every month in each bank account under the Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Yojana. As the video is widely circulated and many are actually believing this fake news, the government issued a clarification through PIB Fact Check. Tax Imposed on School Textbooks by Centre? PIB Fact Check Terms Viral Reports Fake News.

The PIB Fact Check termed the claim made in the YouTube video fake. "It is claimed in a YouTube video that the central government is giving cash amount of Rs 3000 per month in all accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Manadhan Yojana. This claim is fake. The central government is not depositing Rs 3000 per month under any such scheme," the PIB Fact Check tweeted. PIB Fact Check is a dedicated platform that counters misinformation related to government schemes and policies.

Fake News of Rs 3000 Being Deposited in Bank Accounts by Centre Busted:

दावा: एक #YouTube वीडियो में यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार प्रधानमंत्री मानधन योजना के तहत सभी के खातों में प्रति माह 3000 रुपए की नगद राशि दे रही है।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फ़र्ज़ी है। केंद्र सरकार ऐसी किसी योजना के तहत प्रति माह 3000 रुपए नहीं दे रही है। pic.twitter.com/ZwcFRNfijt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 5, 2020

Recently, the PIB Fact Check debunked the fake news that the centre is running a scheme under which families falling below the poverty line (BPL) can get Rs 50,000 financial aid for their daughters' marriages. LatestLY advises its readers not to believe anything or everything that you receive on WhatsApp or see on Facebook and Twitter. Make sure you verify facts before sharing anything on social media.

