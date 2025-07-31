Itanagar, Jul 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram on Thursday met the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, at his New Delhi residence and raised several pressing issues related to constitutional rights, largescale dam projects, and employee welfare in the state.

Among the issues highlighted by Siram was the demand for rectification and modification of Article 371(H) of the Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Act to bring it on a par with the provisions under Article 371(A) for Nagaland and Article 371(G) for Mizoram, a party release informed here.

Siram pointed out, that unlike the other two northeastern states, Arunachal does not have constitutional protection over ownership of land and natural resources.

He emphasised that this legal gap has deprived indigenous tribal communities of rightful control over their water, forest and land and has also impacted the state's stake in development projects such as hydropower, mining, and oil exploration, where Arunachal holds only 10 per cent equity, with 90 per cent resting with the Centre and project developers.

Calling for a "fair restructuring of Article 371(H)" and enhanced state equity in resource-based projects, Siram urged Gandhi to intervene and support economic empowerment and constitutional justice for the people of the state, it added.

Gandhi acknowledged the significance of the issue and assured that it would be taken up seriously.

The second major concern presented during the meeting was the contentious Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

This proposed mega dam over the Siang River, with an estimated capacity of 11,000 MW and a height exceeding 300 meters, has triggered strong opposition from indigenous tribal communities in the state and downstream areas in Assam.

Siram expressed concern over the potential displacement of over 1.5 lakh people, mostly from the Adi and other indigenous tribes, as well as the submergence of 27 villages, leading to the loss of ancestral homes, agricultural lands, and cultural heritage sites including Kekar Monying, a historic Adi landmark.

He warned of the irreversible ecological damage the project could cause, including destruction of biodiversity-rich forests, loss of flora and fauna, and disruption of riverine ecosystems.

The APCC president further alleged that the project is being pushed through without Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) from local communities, with reports of forced surveys, deployment of armed personnel, and a colonial-style approach in handling opposition, the statement said.

Siram stated that the SUMP violates Article 371(H), the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996, and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People's (UNDRIP).

He highlighted the region's location in seismic Zone-V, warning that such a massive dam project in an earthquake-prone zone poses significant risks of landslides, erosion, and seismic-triggered disasters.

While reiterating the Congress' support for development, Siram clarified that it stands against mega-dam projects of abnormal height that threaten the socio-cultural fabric and livelihoods of indigenous communities.

He urged Gandhi to adopt a balanced, people-centric view on the SUMP issue.

Gandhi responded empathetically, terming it a matter of national concern and promised to evaluate it with seriousness, the statement added.

Siram also raised the demand to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS), which is market-linked and does not guarantee a fixed pension. He called for the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to ensure retirement security for government employees in the state. PTI UPL

