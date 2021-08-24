Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday discussed the possibilities of mutual cooperation between the state and Argentina in a meeting with the delegation led by its ambassador Hugo Xavier Gobbi.

The chief minister told Gobbi that the state government has taken several policy decisions in the last two-and-a-half years for the convenience of investors, a release said.

To increase investment in the state, he said many important policies and programmes like the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2019), MSME Act-2019, Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy-2019, Solar and Wind Policy, One Stop Shop system among others have been implemented and these policy reforms have created a positive environment for entrepreneurship and investment in Rajasthan, the release said.

Gobbi discussed investment opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, industry, tourism and mining. The ambassador said Argentine companies are keen to invest in areas such as health, information technology, lithium and silver exploration in mining and battery manufacturing for electric vehicles.

