Ludhiana, August 24: A gym owner in Punjab’s Ludhiana district allegedly raped a 38-year-old woman. A case was registered against the gym owner after the woman lodged a complaint against him for giving her drugs, raping and blackmailing her. The accused has been identified as Dharminder Kumar Sunny. The accused runs a gym at Jassiyan Road. The woman is a mother of two.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman joined the gym of the accused in 2015 along with three other women. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that Sunny raped and shot her objectionable videos and pictures after giving her drugs and then blackmailed her. Pune Shocker: Gym Trainer Rapes Co-Worker, Records Heinous Act on Camera; Case Registered.

“After some time, I joined his other gym as he said it had better equipment. One day, when there was nobody in the gym, the accused, who is a trainer as well, gave me some tablets and injections, saying these would help me be in shape,” reported the media house quoting the woman as saying. Bihar Shocker: 6 Men Gangrape Woman in Chapra, Record Heinous Crime on Camera; Complaint Registered After Video Goes Viral.

She further mentioned that after taking drugs, she partially lost conscious and then the accused raped her and clicked her objectionable videos and pictures. After the incident, Sunny started to blackmail her and sexually assaulted her many times. In 2018, he demanded Rs five lakh from the woman for buying equipment for his gym. However, when the rape survivor refused to give him the money, the accused blackmailed her.

The woman then gave Sunny Rs two lakh. The woman further alleged that the accused also hacked her social media account. In March this year also, the gym owner demanded Rs five lakh, and when the woman refused to give money, he sent the video o=to her sons and even threatened to kill her and her family. The case was registered under sections 376 and 506 against the accused. Sunny was married twice and had a 13-year-old child. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

