New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Indian Army is currently undertaking extensive Capacity Development Demonstrations at key locations across the country, including the Pokhran and Babina field firing ranges, and Joshimath, with dedicated Air Defence equipment demonstrations also scheduled at Agra and Gopalpur.

These field trials are being conducted under near-combat conditions, integrating electronic warfare simulations to assess the performance of cutting-edge defence systems rigorously.

On May 27, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, visited Babina Field Firing Ranges and reviewed the ongoing demonstrations and interacted with all stakeholders.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the demonstrations feature a wide array of advanced technologies developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aimed at accelerating indigenous capability development. The trials mark a significant step in the Indian Army's roadmap for a "Decade of Transformation" and are designed to ensure rapid absorption of emerging technologies to meet evolving battlefield requirements.

A large number of defence industry partners are taking part in the demonstration, reflecting the increasing synergy between the Indian Army and domestic manufacturers.

According to the release, the key platforms undergoing evaluation include: Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), UAV Launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM), Runway Independent (RWI) Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS), Counter-UAS Solutions, Loitering Munitions, Specialised Vertical Launch (SVL) Drones, Precision Multi-Munition Delivery Systems, Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS), Low-Level Light-Weight Radars, VSHORADS (Next Generation) IR Systems, Electronic Warfare (EW) Platforms.

Through these evaluations, the Indian Army aims to strengthen its technological edge, enhance operational readiness, and reaffirm its commitment to indigenous innovation and self-reliance in defence capability development. (ANI)

