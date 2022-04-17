Srinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) The Army paid floral tributes to Lance Naik Nishan Singh who made the supreme sacrifice in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment here on Sunday, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen D P Pandey, and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier on behalf of the proud nation, PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Watnar area of the south Kashmir district on Saturday following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

"While the initial cordon was being laid, the terrorists opened heavy volume of fire on cordon party. Unmindful of his own safety, Lance Naik Singh charged at the terrorists, valiantly returning fire and in doing so sustained a gunshot wound on his chest. He was immediately evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, where he was declared dead by medical authorities," Col Musavi said.

Lance Naik Singh (29) made the supreme sacrifice in the true traditions of the Indian Army.

Singh had joined the Army in 2013 and belonged to village Bhaudin, district Sirsa in Haryana and is survived by his wife.

"The mortal remains of Lance Naik Nishan Singh will be taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well being," the PRO Defence said.

