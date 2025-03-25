Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Ahead of Ram Navami, the police administration in Ayodhya has made watertight security arrangements to ensure the safety and smooth flow during the festival.

The city is filled with excitement as preparations for the celebration of Lord Ram's birth anniversary, known as Ram Utsav, are in full swing.

Also Read | Deloitte Launches Global AI Simulation Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru as Part of USD 3 Billion Investment in Gen AI, To Help Grow Economy and Create Jobs.

Talking about the upcoming festival Ram Navami, IG of Ayodhya division Praveen Kumar said, "The Parikrama, which starts on Chaitra Ram Navami, attracts a large number of devotees. The crowd also visits Devkali temples and Kamakhya Dham during Navratri. Given the high number of devotees, arrangements have been made for crowd management, especially for those planning to bathe in the Saryu River and visit nearby religious places."

He further spoke about the arrangements being made for the smooth flow of the crowd during the festival, "To manage the heavy crowd and scorching heat, authorities have planned route diversions for traffic, ensuring that people can travel smoothly. In case of an increase in crowd size, further diversion plans will be implemented, as has been done in the past."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Conspires With Friend To Get Wife Run Over by Car Since He Wanted To Marry His Sister-in-Law; Both Accused Arrested.

"We have made arrangements for the people to see it through different screens and it will remain in circulation there, so it is obvious that people will see it at the location. People take shelter in ashrams like Kanak Bhawan, they can also watch. In the country and abroad,, they will be able to watch it live on social media, such arrangements have been made," the IG added.

Additionally, live screenings of the Ram Navami celebrations will be arranged for people who cannot be at the event. These celebrations will also be broadcast on social media, allowing people both in India and abroad to watch the event live.

Authorities are committed to making sure the festival is enjoyable for everyone, with the cooperation of the local people and district officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)