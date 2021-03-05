Kolkata, Mar 5 (PTI) An arrest warrant was issued on Friday against Trinamool Congress's youth leader Binay Mishra in connection with the cattle smuggling investigation, CBI sources said.

The warrant was issued by a designated CBI court, they said.

The warrant was issued against Mishra as he has been absconding and evading the CBI, they added.

The probe agency had earlier issued a look-out notice against Mishra for evading the investigation.

CBI has already raided the premises of Mishra, and his brother has been interrogated.

The anti-corruption branch of the CBI has already filed its charge sheet in the cattle smuggling probe at the designated court. PTI dc

