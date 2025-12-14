Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), called on the Director General of Border Roads (BRO), Lt. General Raghu Srinivasan, at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, to review and discuss strategic road connectivity and border infrastructure, according to an official release.

During the meeting on Saturday, they discussed strengthening road connectivity to remote border areas, ensuring regular maintenance, and establishing mechanisms for rapid restoration in case of road disruptions.

The Governor, on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, conveyed gratitude to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the successful execution of ten strategically vital roads and twenty-two bridges under the Arunank, Udayak, Vartak, and Brahmank Projects.

These crucial assets were virtually inaugurated on 7th December 2025 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, marking an important milestone in the State's infrastructure development.

The Governor said that these national security infrastructure projects will significantly enhance military mobility, provide year-round access to remote and sensitive regions, and improve the operational readiness of our armed forces for quick response.

At the same time, he said that the improved connectivity will bring substantial socio-economic benefits to local communities, fostering growth and improving livelihoods across the State.

The Governor also commended the BRO for its humanitarian and community-oriented initiatives, including medical outreach camps in remote villages and the creation of Play & Learning Rooms for the children of casual labourers engaged in road construction.

Such efforts, he said, reflect the BRO's deep commitment not only to national security but also to the welfare of the people it serves.

The Director General of Border Roads briefed the Governor on the progress and challenges of ongoing strategic projects and assured him that BRO remains committed to delivering the highest-quality roads and infrastructure for Arunachal Pradesh.

On the other hand, IIM Ahmedabad Shodhyatra Delegation, led by Prof. Anil K Gupta, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar.

Prof. Gupta, who undertook the Shodhyatra in the State, shared his observations on the ecological, cultural, and innovation potential of Arunachal Pradesh, based on his interactions with farmers, knowledge holders, artisans, youth, traditional healers, and community leaders, with the Governor.

The team shared their experiences visiting a few villages in East Kameng District, highlighting issues with government schools, farming practices, and the use of traditional knowledge of medicinal plants.

The Governor, while stating with appreciation that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are exceptionally enterprising and forward-looking, encouraged Prof.

Gupta to develop practical business, marketing, and financial models that could guide aspiring entrepreneurs and support the growing ambitions of the State's youth.

He said that such frameworks would empower them to turn their ideas into sustainable ventures and contribute meaningfully to the State's economic growth.

Sharing his interaction with over 100 Self-Help Groups at Lok Bhavan, the Governor said that many community members, especially women, possess remarkable skills in agriculture, horticulture, handloom, and handicrafts. However, they require focused support in areas such as branding, packaging, and market linkage to ensure that their products reach wider audiences and fetch fair value.

He emphasised that strengthening these capacities can uplift thousands of families and nurture a vibrant local economy.

Touching on the rich ecological wealth of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor urged the visiting experts to share their expertise in strategic ecological conservation.

He stressed that safeguarding the State's pristine environment is not only a responsibility but also a vital investment in the well-being and prosperity of future generations.

Prof. Anamika Dey, Deepak Sharma, PhD Research Scholar, and several selected Research Scholars accompanied Prof. Gupta to the meeting. (ANI)

