Itanagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Wednesday received his Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) from state election officials here.

After receiving the card, the governor said voting is a fundamental right which must be exercised by all responsible citizens.

"It is a way to safeguard people's rights and freedom by ensuring that everyone has a voice in the political process," he said.

Parnaik said voting is the cornerstone of democracy and it is essential for ensuring that governments are accountable, responsive, and reflective of the will of the people.

"It is a way for citizens to have a say in shaping the laws and regulations that govern society. Moreover, it is a way for people to feel connected to their communities and have a sense of ownership over the decisions that affect their lives," he added.

