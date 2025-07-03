Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) on Thursday inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of the state legislative assembly at DK Auditorium in Itanagar.

Unveiling the Golden Jubilee Commemoration Plaque, the Governor officially marked the commencement of the 45-day-long celebratory events, honouring 50 years of legislative excellence and the robust democratic spirit of the state. On the historic occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu released the official theme song of the Golden Jubilee.

Also Read | Who Is Soham Parekh, Indian Techie Accused of Duping Multiple Companies? What’s His Reaction to Allegations of Moonlighting?.

At the same time, the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein launched the commemorative badge symbolising the occasion.

In his address, the Governor extended heartfelt congratulations to all past and present Members of the Legislative Assembly, as well as to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Bihar Electoral Roll Revision Row: Congress Slams Election Commission's Voter List Revision, Calls It a 'Tughlaki Farman'.

He remarked that this celebration is not just about the passage of time, but a tribute to the state's democratic journey, the strength of its institutions, and the vibrant spirit of its people.

He said that the Assembly is the sacred temple of democracy, standing as a beacon of hope, a forum for unity, and a symbol of inclusive progress.

Paying homage to the visionary leaders, Speakers, Deputy Speakers, and Assembly officials, past and present, who have nurtured the institution with wisdom and commitment, the Governor described the Legislative Assembly as a proud emblem of transparency, heritage, and representative governance.

Reflecting on the journey since 1975, the Governor noted that it was neither easy nor inevitable.

"The people faced the uphill task of building a State virtually from scratch, amidst rugged mountains, scattered habitations, and challenging terrain but through vision, perseverance, and people-centric legislation, they have ensured that Arunachal Pradesh did not follow the path of instability and insurgency that troubled some of the sister States in the North East. Instead, we chose peace, inclusivity, and unity in diversity," he said.

The Governor stated that today, people are witnessing a transformative phase in our state's evolution, marked by enhanced administrative outreach and improved service delivery. "Governance is becoming more responsive, more citizen-centric, and more in tune with the needs of the people," he said.

The Governor, while citing landmark legislations, said that the Assembly has played a pivotal role in this transformation, not merely by passing laws, but by shaping a vision for the future. He said that at the core of good governance lies financial probity and transparency.

The Governor praised the pivotal role of the Assembly in shaping the transformation through legislation, visionary thinking, and responsible governance. He said that at the heart of good governance lies financial probity, transparency, and accountability.

Commending the implementation of the e-Vidhan system, the Governor underscored the need for technology to be seamlessly integrated into governance at every level.

He called for decisive steps toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring environmental sustainability, poverty alleviation, gender equality, and the empowerment of every segment of society.

He urged legislators to prioritise land reforms, enact robust legislation for solid waste management, hygiene, and sanitation, and promote policies that truly empower women, upholding their rights, increasing their participation in public life, and unlocking their leadership potential.

In a heartfelt appeal, the Governor reminded the House of its moral responsibility toward the most vulnerable. He asked the present members of the Assembly, on this special occasion, to never forget those who are often left behind, the marginalised, the differently-abled, and special children.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker Tesam Pongte and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor also addressed the gathering, sharing their reflections on the Assembly's journey and aspirations for its future.

Adding a deeply moving touch to the celebration, students from the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired in Chimpu participated in the inaugural event, reminding everyone of the inclusive spirit that defines Arunachal Pradesh's democratic ideals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)