India News | Arunachal to Transfer Ex-MLA Killing Case to NIA

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to transfer the case relating to the murder of former MLA Yumsem Matey to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a home department official said.

Agency News PTI| Dec 21, 2023 09:56 PM IST
India | Representational Image

Itanagar, Dec 22 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to transfer the case relating to the murder of former MLA Yumsem Matey to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a home department official said.

The government decided to transfer the case following a request from the police department, deputy home secretary Likha Sampu said in a statement here.

Matey was shot dead by unknown assailants at Lazu circle of Tirap district, near the Indo-Myanmar border, on December 15.

Matey, a former Congress legislator, along with three of his followers had gone to Lazu for some personal work when someone took him towards a jungle on some pretext and killed him on the spot.

Matey debuted as an MLA on a Congress ticket in 2009. After losing the 2014 election, he joined the BJP in 2015.

Out of the 239 insurgency-related fatalities in the state since March 2000, 183 have occurred in the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) region, according to official data.

