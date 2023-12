India News | Arunachal to Transfer Ex-MLA Killing Case to NIA

Itanagar, Dec 22 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to transfer the case relating to the murder of former MLA Yumsem Matey to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a home department official said.

The government decided to transfer the case following a request from the police department, deputy home secretary Likha Sampu said in a statement here.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman Kills Physically-Challenged Daughter, Drops Body in Well in Thiruvanthapuram District.

Matey was shot dead by unknown assailants at Lazu circle of Tirap district, near the Indo-Myanmar border, on December 15.

Matey, a former Congress legislator, along with three of his followers had gone to Lazu for some personal work when someone took him towards a jungle on some pretext and killed him on the spot.

Also Read | Wife Acting As Widow While Husband is Alive Amounts to Extreme Cruelty, Says Delhi High Court; Grants Divorce to Man.

Matey debuted as an MLA on a Congress ticket in 2009. After losing the 2014 election, he joined the BJP in 2015.

Out of the 239 insurgency-related fatalities in the state since March 2000, 183 have occurred in the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) region, according to official data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)