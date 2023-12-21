Thiruvananthapuram, December 21: In a shocking case, a woman in Kerala's Thiruvanthapuram district killed her eight-year-old physically-challenged daughter and dropped the body in a well, police said on Thursday. Mini, 48, on Thursday walked into the local police station at Chiryankil and owned up the crime.

The mother and child were missing since Tuesday and a missing case was also registered. As the police was probing the case, Mini turned up before the police and to confess. Kerala Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Putting Up Obituary Post on His Instagram Page.

Fire force and forensic experts have arrived at the well site to recover the body. The police will later produce Mini before the local court.

