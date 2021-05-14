Itanagar, May 14 (PTI) Thirty-seven-year-old Tashi Yangjom, a resident of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh, has conquered Mount Everest, joining the ranks of a handful of women mountaineers who have achieved the feat, official sources said on Friday.

Yangjom, an instructor at Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS), scaled the world's highest peak on May 11 at 6 am, they said.

"She is the ninth instructor from NIMAS to have successfully climbed the worlds highest peak in a span of three years," Institute's Director Colonel Sarfraz Singh said.

Other Arunachalee climbers who scaled the peak include Tapi Mra (2009), Tine Mena (2011), Anshu Jamsenpa (2011), Nima Lama and Kalden Paljor (2011), Tame Bagang (2013), Kishon Tekseng and Taka Tamut (2018).

Governor Dr B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have congratulated Yangjom for the feat.

Yangjom has proved that the daughters of Arunachal Pradesh are tough, courageous, adventurous, enterprising and meritorious, Mishra said.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu stated, "Congratulations Ms Tashi Yangjom for scaling Mt. Everest and becoming the first Indian lady climber to Summit Everest this Season. Regular Training at @DirangNimas has made her a strong mountaineer with blitzkrieg speed. She becomes the ninth climber from NIMAS to scale Everest."

