New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep concern over the escalating violence between two groups in Haryana's Nuh (Mewat) district and urged for peace and unity.

"The communal violence in Haryana's Nuh (Mewat) is deeply disturbing. After Manipur in the Northeast, now such incidents in Haryana are not a good sign. I pray with folded hands to all the people of Haryana that we maintain peace and mutual brotherhood in such critical times. We all have to unite and defeat the anti-peace forces and politics of violence," tweeted Kejriwal.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday said that the situation in Nuh, where two groups clashed on Monday, was under control, and that unidentified miscreants were likely behind the violence.

In addition, he stated that police contingents had been sent to Nuh's neighbouring districts — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in response to the Monday violence.

Authorities on Tuesday said mobile internet services will remain suspended in the Nuh district till August 2, Wednesday.

The Haryana Government stated in an official announcement that the order was issued to prevent the propagation of disinformation and rumours on social media platforms.

Prohibitory orders were also issued in the district the day after the incidents.

A police contingent was deployed at the scene to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident. Two home guards were killed and a dozen police officers were injured in a conflict between two groups in Nuh on Monday, according to authorities.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar says, "Police are investigating the matter. Internet services have been suspended for 3 days. Section 144 has been imposed in the district. Curfew orders have been given. We appeal to all to maintain peace. All stranded people have been rescued. 1 casualty has been reported. The situation is normal now and a curfew has been imposed in the district".

In light of the conflicts, all educational institutions in Gurugram, including schools, colleges, and coaching centres, would remain closed on Tuesday, according to the district Information and Public Relations officer. (ANI)

