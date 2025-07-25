Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 25 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday demanded that the state government restore student union elections in Rajasthan, which have remained suspended since December 2023.

Gehlot issued the demand after meeting with the All Rajasthan Student Union Election Struggle Committee at his residence in Jaipur. The delegation of student leaders met him to express their concerns over the continued delay in conducting campus elections in universities and colleges across the state.

Gehlot reminded that the student union elections were banned during the BJP government from 2003 to 2008, but were restarted by the Congress government in 2010. However, in 2020, the elections were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and were later resumed in 2022 under his government.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "In 2023, due to the acquisition of colleges by the Election Commission for assembly polls and the implementation of various parts of the new education policy, the elections were postponed for a few months."

The Congress veteran pointed out that even after the formation of a new government in December 2023, no action had been taken to resume student elections, despite several appeals.

"In the past, I have repeatedly demanded that the government restore the student union elections. I once again demand the government to restore the student union elections," Gehlot said.

Earlier on Sunday, Gehlot asserted that India's dream of being a Vishwaguru will be realised only when people across castes and religions are united. He said that unity among people of all castes and religions can be achieved only through social justice.

"I believe everyone should have a mindset like Rahul Gandhi, then only the nation will be strengthened. We talk about becoming the Vishwaguru. The dream of becoming Vishwaguru will be fulfilled when people of all castes and religions are united. And we will be united when social justice is served," Gehlot said while talking to reporters here.

Gehlot on Saturday praised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for raising the issue of caste census, following which the Union Government has agreed to conduct it.

He mentioned that India cannot become a world leader until untouchability is removed from society.

The Congress leader held a meeting of the Congress OBC Cell on Saturday at the State Congress Office (PCC) in Jaipur. Along with Ashok Gehlot, the National Chairman of the OBC Department of the Congress, Anil Jaihind, and the State President, Harshaya Yadav, were present at the meeting. (ANI)

