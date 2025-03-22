New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) was conducted on March 22, 2025, at the Head Office located in New Delhi.

The Elections were held successfully for the post of Chairman and Governing Council members. After following due procedure the results were declared and Ashok Singh Thakur was elected as Chairman for 3 years, a release said.

INTACH is India's premier heritage conservation organisation formally constituted on 27th January 1984. It is a nationally registered Society under the Societies Registration Act (1860).

The mandate of INTACH is to preserve and conserve the environment, revitalizing intangible heritage while fostering awareness and appreciation of our rich cultural heritage. Additionally, INTACH serves as a cultural bank, providing both financial and technical expertise to support the preservation of cultural and natural resources, as well as various cultural and innovative initiatives.

The INTACH Charter was adopted in 2004 and serves as a foundation document guiding heritage conservation in India.

Recognizing the evolving nature of heritage, INTACH is currently working on revising the Charter to make it interdisciplinary, ensuring it encompasses all aspects of heritage from tangible and intangible to natural and cultural dimensions. (ANI)

