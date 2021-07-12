Guwahati, Jul 12 (PTI) Over 1,300 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in narcotic drugs and illegal liquor trade in Assam since the second BJP-led government assumed office in May, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a query by BJP MLA Suman Haripriya, Sarma said that 1,262 people were arrested on the charge of being involved in narcotic drugs racket and another 66 were nabbed for their suspected role in illegal liquor trade from May 10 to July 6.

During the period, the Assam Police registered a total of 781 cases related to the two crimes across various police stations, he added.

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that after assuming ofice, the government ordered the police and the Excise Department to carry out operations against these illegal trades.

To a separate query by BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia, the chief minister said that a total of 6,690 people have been arrested and 4,179 cases registered in Assam since 2016 for their alleged involvement in narcotic drugs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)