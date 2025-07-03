Barpeta (Assam), Jul 3 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and killed by a man and buried inside his house in Barpeta district of Assam, police said on Thursday.

The girl was kidnapped on Sunday, and an extortion note demanding Rs 1 lakh sent to her home, they said.

"After initiating a probe, the police arrested the prime accused and two of his associates, who confessed to have committed the crime," a senior official said.

A section of villagers, however, claimed that the girl could have been saved if action was taken immediately after she was kidnapped on June 29 from her home at Kamarpara village.

They also reportedly vandalised the house of the prime accused, and found the minor's body buried inside.

"The police said that she drowned and brought in the SDRF to search for her body in the nearby river. This entire exercise consumed vital time in solving the case," a villager claimed.

The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, a police officer said.

