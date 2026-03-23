Tinsukia (Assam) [India], March 23 (ANI): In the early hours of Sunday, a standoff attack by ULFA(I) was reported at approximately 0200 hours near an Assam Police Commando camp at Jagun, Tinsukia district, Assam. The incident left behind unexploded ordnance, including RPG and UBGL rounds, posing a serious threat to the local population.

According to a release, responding promptly, Red Shield Sappers, in coordination with Assam Rifles, mobilised a bomb disposal team to the site. The area was swiftly cordoned off, and all safety protocols were meticulously enforced to ensure full control of the situation.

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The unexploded ordnance was subsequently neutralised in a controlled manner at a secure location away from civilian habitation, eliminating any risk to life and property. The operation was carried out with a high degree of professionalism, precision and adherence to established procedures, a release said.

The swift and coordinated response ensured the safety of the local populace and prevented any collateral damage. The Indian Army remains committed to maintaining peace, security and stability in the region and continues to remain vigilant against emerging threats, a release added.

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Meanwhile, during a visit to Haflong on Sunday to support candidate Rupali Langthasa, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the recent "unfortunate" incident in Tinsukia, noting that a joint Army-Police operation is underway to catch the perpetrators.

He also stated the peace and development achieved in the Dima Hasao region under BJP rule.

At least four Assam police personnel were injured following an attack carried out by suspected militants of the United Liberation Front of Assam (I) in the State's Tinsukia district, officials said

Regarding the incident in Tinsukia, the Assam CM said, "This is highly condemnable. The Army and the Police have launched a counter-insurgency operation. I think those who have done this will certainly be nabbed." (ANI)

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