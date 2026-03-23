Jaipur, March 23: Rajasthan Intelligence has arrested a civilian employee posted at Air Force Station Chabua in Assam on charges of espionage, exposing what officials describe as a major Pakistan-backed spy network operating in India.

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar said, “The case originated with the arrest of Jhabara Ram from Jaisalmer in January 2026. During interrogation, the role of another suspect, Sumit Kumar, came to light.” Authorities identified Sumit Kumar, 36, a resident of Lahurpar in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the Air Force station.

Investigators found that Kumar had been in contact with Pakistani intelligence handlers since 2023 and allegedly passed on sensitive information in exchange for money. “He misused his position to collect confidential details related to Air Force operations and shared them through social media channels,” Kumar added. Adarsh Kumar Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan’s ISI, Shared Sensitive Indian Navy Information.

In a joint operation with Air Force Intelligence, New Delhi, Rajasthan officials detained Kumar from Chabua and brought him to Jaipur for interrogation. Agencies revealed he shared critical information, including locations of fighter aircraft, missile systems, and details of personnel at Air Force Station Chabua and Air Force Station Nal in Bikaner. Pakistan’s ISI Used Indian Phone Numbers to Honeytrap Officials, Reveals Investigation Following Arrest of Suspected Spy and His Brother.

Officials also said the accused assisted handlers by creating social media accounts using mobile numbers issued in his name.

Kumar was arrested on March 22 under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Further investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the espionage network.

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