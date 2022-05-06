Kaziranga (Assam) [India], May 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday interacted with a 90-year-old woman in Kaziranga and assured her of all support from the government in the resolution of the problem.

The 90-year-old woman came from Dergaon to meet the Chief Minister over an issue related to her son.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death With Her Dupatta After She Confronts Him About His Affair.

"Interacted with a 90-year-old grandmother at Kaziranga today who came to see me from Dergaon regarding a personal issue related to her son. Assured her of all support from our government in the resolution of the problem. Also sought her blessings," said the Chief Minister.

In a video, Sarma was seen warmly greeting the 90-year-old woman.

Also Read | India Looks Forward to Significant Transformational and Exponential Growth in Its Trade With Italy, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Holding her hand, the Assam CM enquired about the elderly woman's health and asked if she is eating properly and if she is facing any issues. When the woman replied that she can't eat food from outside, the chief minister asked an official to arrange fruits for the old woman.

The Chief Minister gave assurance that he will personally look into the matter and asked for the old woman's phone number.

"How divine it feels to have the blessings from 90-year-old grandmother at Kaziranga today. She had very kindly come to see me from Dergaon regarding a personal issue related to her son. Assured her of all support from the government in the resolution of the problem," Sarma said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)