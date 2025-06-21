Chirang/Baksa (Assam) [India], June 21 (ANI): Strengthening the criminal justice system in the Bodoland Territorial Region, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday dedicated two newly built district jails in Chirang and Baksa.

It may be noted that Sarma first inaugurated district jail at Kajolgoan in Chirang, which has been constructed involving the financial outlay of Rs 72.79 crore.

Also Read | West Bengal: BJP Leader Sheikh Bakibulla Found Hanging at His Residence in Hooghly, Police Launch Probe.

The jail can accommodate 500 prisoners of which 352 male and 138 female separately. On the other hand, the district jail at Mushlapur, Baksa has been constructed for Rs 53.86 crore and it has a capacity for 500 inmates including standard administrative and inmate facilities. Speaking at the inaugural function held at Kajolgaon in Chirang, Chief Minister Sarma said that Chirang though a full-fledged district somehow lacks necessary infrastructural facilities.

"However, as a result of joint initiatives of the State government and BTC administration. The district is being empowered with much-needed infrastructure facilities. Within a very short time, construction work for Chirang district stadium will get underway," CM said.

Also Read | 'Muslims Cannot Perform Surya Namaskar': Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Says Yoga Should Be Encouraged in Mosques and Madrassas, Expresses Strong Reservations on 'Surya Namaskar'.

He also said that the Upendra Nath Brahma garden being built in Chirang with the financial outlay of Rs 8 crore once completed, will increase the beauty of Chirang. He said that the Gelephu Mindfulness city in Bhutan has created several possibilities in Chirang.

"Considering this development, State government has undertaken several development works to empower Chirang district socially and economically. The new road project facilitating smooth movement from Chirang to Gelephu and the rail line from Gelephu to Kokrajhar touching Chirang will definitely expedite economic development of the district," he said.

Chief Minister Sarma said that under Asom Mala at least 25 KM of road are being built in Chirang. The Chief Minister also said that in the last few years along with peace, the development of BTR took a new momentum. He said that BTR is a place which is the testament to harmonious co-existence among people belonging to different caste, creed and ethnicity.

He said that from 10 September, Orunodoi 3.0 will encompass 40 lakh families. He said that under Mukhya Mantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan the women beneficiaries will get Rs 10,000 each. From October 1, all the ration card holders will be entitled to sugar, pulses and salt at subsidized rates.

The Chief Minister said that from October, the HSLC candidates will get Rs 300 each for nutritious food.

Minister for Home (Prisons, Home Guards and Civil Defence) Rupesh Gowala, CEM BTC Pramod Boro, MPs Jayanta Basumatary, Rwngwra Narzary, MLAs Ajay Kumar Ray, Nirmal Kumar Brahma, Additional Chief Secretary Home Ajay Tiwari, Special DGP CID Munna Prasad Gupta, Inspector Prison Pubali Gohian and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Later, Chief Minister Sarma while inaugurating district jail at Mushalpur in Baksa said the State government is working dedicatedly to bring about equal development of all the five districts of BTR.

He said that the construction of the DC office in Baksa has achieved 40 per cent physical progress and the construction of district stadium is going on in full swing.

He said that to facilitate communication with Tamulpur from Baksa two more bridges are under construction over the river Pagladia. He said the science stream will be introduced at Nikashi college and the graduates will receive financial assistance from the government. Minister Handloom and Textile UG Brahma, Minister Home (Prisons, Home Guards and Civil Defence) Rupesh Gowala, CEM BTC Pramod Boro, Speaker BTC Katiram Boro, Commissioner and Secretary Home Diganta Barah and host of others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)