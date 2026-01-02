New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched the Financial Assistance Scheme for Udasin Bhakats, providing monthly support of Rs 1,500 to celibate Vaishnavite monks associated with Satras across the state.

In the Assamese Vaishnavite tradition, Sattras are monastic institutions that serves as religious and cultural centres. Devotees called bhakats gather the sattras to offer prayers. Sattras where bhakats lead celibate lives are known as Udasin Sattras.

Also Read | Who Is Edward Nathan Varghese? Know About 21-Year-Old IIT Hyderabad Student Who Bagged INR 2.5 Crore Job Offer for 1st Time at Institution.

Addressing the launch event in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister said the scheme was announced in last year's state budget and has now been implemented.

"We had mentioned the scheme of financial assistance to Udasin Bhakat in our last year's budget, and today we have launched the scheme. Under this scheme, Rs 1,500 will be given to the bank accounts of Udasin Bhakats every month. If any Udasin Bhakats are left, then we will try to include them in this scheme," Sarma said.

Also Read | Pongal 2026: Tamil Nadu Gears Up for Festival As Four-Day Celebration of Harvest and Gratitude To Begin From January 13.

Providing district-wise details, the Chief Minister said that a total of 620 Udasin Bhakats will benefit from the initiative. These include 10 from Barpeta, 8 from Dhubri, 8 from Goalpara, 6 from Golaghat, 54 from Jorhat, 14 from Kamrup, 22 from Lakhimpur, 474 from Majuli, 7 from Nagaon, 6 from Nalbari, 5 from Sivasagar, 3 from Sonitpur and 3 from Udalguri.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the cultural and spiritual importance of Satras in Assam's heritage.

"Assam's Satras breathe life into our culture and have held our ethos and values for years. It was only befitting that we protected the Satras, upgraded them and looked after the Udasin Bhakats who dedicate their lives to the Satras," he wrote.

"With Gurujona's blessings, it is the honour of a lifetime to be able to support the Udasin Bhakats with a monthly assistance of ₹1,500 to help them in their path of Bhakti," the Chief Minister added.

In Assam, Majuli, the world's largest river island, which is the core and main place of Assamese Neo-Vaishnavism and the land of Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)