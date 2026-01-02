HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Hyderabad, January 2: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has recorded its highest-ever international placement offer during the ongoing 2025–2026 academic session. Edward Nathan Varghese, a final-year student, has secured an annual compensation package of USD 300,000, approximately INR 2.5 crore, from a global technology firm based in the United States.

The offer marks a significant milestone for the institute, surpassing previous placement records. The IIT Hyderabad student’s package includes a base salary, performance bonuses, and stock options. While the specific company name has not been officially disclosed due to confidentiality agreements, sources indicate that the role is related to software engineering and artificial intelligence development. Infosys Salary Hike Deferred: Report Says IT Firm Postpones Annual Raise to Fourth Quarter for Current Financial Year, Here's What It Means for Employees.

Who is Edward Nathan Varghese? His Background

Edward Nathan Varghese is a 21-year-old final-year Computer Science student at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad. Born and raised in Hyderabad, he completed his schooling in Bengaluru from Class 7 to Class 12. He secured AIR 558 in JEE Advanced 2022 and later achieved a 99.96 percentile in CAT 2025. Varghese has been active in competitive programming, ranking among India’s top 100 coders, and served as Overall Head at the Office of Career Services at IIT Hyderabad.

Edward Nathan Varghese Interview, Offer and Placement

Varghese, a student of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, reportedly underwent a rigorous multi-stage selection process that included technical coding rounds and several interviews focusing on system design and problem-solving.

This placement highlights a continuing trend of global technology giants recruiting top-tier talent from Indian Institutes of Technology. Despite a cautious global hiring environment in the tech sector, high-performing students with expertise in emerging technologies continue to attract significant international offers.

During the first phase of placements at IITH this year, several other students also secured packages exceeding INR 1 crore. However, Varghese’s USD 300,000 offer remains the standout figure for the current season, setting a new benchmark for the campus located in Sangareddy.

IIT Hyderabad Growth and Industry Alignment

IIT Hyderabad officials noted that the curriculum’s focus on industry-relevant skills and research has contributed to the success of its students. The institute has seen a steady increase in the number of international recruiters participating in its placement drives over the past three years.

For the 2025–2026 session, over 150 companies have participated in the recruitment process so far. The second phase of placements is scheduled to commence shortly, with more international and domestic firms expected to visit the campus. TCS Salary Hike: Tata Consultancy Services Rolls Out 4.5 to 7% Salary Hikes for Majority of Employees.

Background on IIT Hyderabad Placements

Established in 2008, IIT Hyderabad has quickly risen in national rankings, frequently appearing in the top ten of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Last year, the highest package offered at the institute was approximately INR 1.6 crore, making the current INR 2.5 crore offer a substantial jump in the institute’s placement history.

