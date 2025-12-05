Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], December 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art cricket stadium featuring an impressive earthen gallery with 15,000-seat capacity in the picturesque surroundings of Umrangso in Dima Hasao district.

Developed by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), the modern facility also includes the newly constructed Senga Tularam Pavilion.

The initiative forms part of the State government's efforts to encourage Assam's emerging cricket talent and foster a positive sporting environment.

The foundation stone of the stadium was laid on September 25, 2021. Built amid a serene natural landscape, the complex features five centre wickets and a practice arena with five dedicated practice pitches, ensuring year-round training opportunities.

To support its operations, the complex also houses eight residential quarters for staff. The project area also houses an advanced pavilion with accommodation for around 32 players.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister announced that a new football stadium will also be constructed adjacent to the cricket ground.

"Once completed, the twin stadiums will create a vibrant sporting ecosystem in Umrangso. Plans are underway to host cricket matches in the presence of national star players in the near future in the stadium. Night matches at the scenic venue would enhance the viewing experience for sports lovers," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister urged BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, ACA president Taranga Gogoi and North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council CEM Debolal Gorlosa, who attended the event, to initiate steps for installing floodlights at the stadium.

He further announced that a synthetic track would be laid at the proposed football stadium, with full financial support from the State government.

"The Assam Cricket Association had spent Rs 11 crore on constructing the cricket stadium and thanked ACA for developing such a facility in Umrangso. Over 100 youths from Dima Hasao secured government jobs in the recent Assam Police recruitment drive. Another large recruitment process would begin soon," he said, urging the district's youth to start physical training to make themselves competitive.

Highlighting the rise of sportspersons from remote regions, the Chief Minister recalled that Uma Chetry from Bokakhat, who hails from a small village, was a member of India's Women's Cricket World Cup winning team.

"If society nurtures hidden talent, many more bright sportspersons from Assam will emerge. With the development of a cricketing atmosphere in Umrangso, numerous young players from the district are expected to rise to prominence in the next five to ten years," he said.

Referring to similar stadiums in Himachal Pradesh, CM Sarma said the new Umrangso facility too would serve as a cradle of cricketing excellence.

"The government will continue upgrading its infrastructure in the coming days," he assured.

The Chief Minister also reviewed recent development initiatives in Dima Hasao, noting significant improvements in road connectivity and ongoing efforts to establish more schools and colleges.

Alongside educational advancement, he said, the youth of Dima Hasao must also excel in sports. Describing Umrangso as one of the most beautiful places in Assam with immense tourism potential, he called for collective efforts to further develop the area.

Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa, ACA president and MLA Taranga Gogoi, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council CEM Debolal Gorlosa, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council CEM Tuliram Ronghang, NCHAC chairman Mohit Hojai, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, ACA secretary Sanatan Das, members of the District Council and several dignitaries were present at the event. (ANI)

