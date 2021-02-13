Guwahati, Feb 13 (PTI) In a bid to support the film industry in Assam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday provided financial aids to 55 movie producers and urged them to focus on societal development through their works.

The Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation (ASFFDC) selected 45 feature films, six documentaries and four short movies which were made between April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2020, for extending the subsidy.

The chief minister provided Rs 1 crore as an aggregate subsidy to producers of these movies in the first phase.

He said film producers, directors and artists have a responsibility to bring about a positive change in the society and encourage youths of the state to get involved in creative activities.

Stating that films have the power to spread messages among people, Sonowal urged filmmakers to explore and showcase the state's potentials in the fields of agriculture, industry culture and natural beauty.

He also requested them to highlight the success stories of Assamese in the space of science and technology.

Sonowal recalled the visionary initiative taken by Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, considered a pioneer in the state film industry, to make Assam's first feature film 'Joymoti' in 1935, overcoming all the challenges.

He also mentioned about the role of Aideu Handique, starred in 'Joymoti' and the first actress of Assamese cinema, in the film industry.

Referring to a song by Dr Bhupen Hazarika, who was awarded the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, Sonowal said all sections of the society must join hands to develop the state.

