Nagaon (Assam) [India], August 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the State's first Accredited Driver Training Centre (ADTC) and Automated Driving Testing Track (ADTT) at Rangalu, Kathiatali, Nagaon district.

"The initiative reflects the government's commitment to citizen-centric service delivery in the Transport Department. It aims to enhance road safety, streamline driver's licence issuance, minimise human discretion and reduce accidents" Assam Chief Minister's Office posted on X.

Also Read | 'Modi Express' for Ganpati Festival 2025: Special Train Operates From Mumbai to Konkan Ahead of Ganesh Mahotsav; Passengers Get Tickets Quickly (Watch Video).

Furthermore, the process of granting driving licenses would become streamlined, fostering greater transparency and minimising human intervention and corruption. Additionally, this venture would generate employment opportunities for skilled youth in the areas of training and testing.

Notably, following the establishment of the Nagaon centre, the state government plans to open similar facilities in Amingaon (Kamrup district) and Howly (Barpeta district).

Also Read | Army Jawan Assaulted at Toll Plaza: NHAI Terminates Contract of Agency for Misbehaving With Army Personnel at Bhuni Toll Plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The government has also submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to establish similar centres in Biswanath and Dibrugarh districts.

Moreover, after the inauguration of automated vehicle testing centres in Jorhat, Kamrup, and Biswanath, a similar facility will soon be commenced in Dibrugarh.

The Chief Minister's visit to Nagaon also saw the launch of two other significant initiatives aimed at enhancing public infrastructure.

He inaugurated an entry gate at Bebejia, constructed with funds from the MLA's special fund and with support from the Nagaon district administration. The gate, designed in the European style, stands 35 feet in height and 40 feet in width and was crafted by local artisans.

Furthermore, Dr. Sarma unveiled a statue of freedom fighter Manbar Nath, who sacrificed his life during the 1942 Quit India Movement in a British shooting at Jamuguri.

During his visit to Nagaon, the Chief Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Water Resources, etc. Pijush Hazarika, and MLAs Rupak Sarmah, Ramakanta Deuri, Jitu Goswami, and Shashikanta Das. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)