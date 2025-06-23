Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 23 (ANI): A large number of devotees on Monday visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayers on the second day of the four-day Ambubachi Mela. The annual event honours the menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, believed to embody feminine power.

Ambubachi Mela takes place during the monsoon season, specifically in the Assamese month of Ahaar, around the middle of June. This year, tit will be celebrated from June 22 to June 26. Interestingly, the temple is closed on this day since the goddess is said to be menstruating for these four days.

After conducting Ambubachi Prabritti rituals, the main door of the Kamakhya temple closed on Sunday and will be reopened on June 26. It is one of the most revered centres of Tantric practices. It is regarded as one of the oldest of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India.

The annual Ambubachi Mela, one of Assam's most revered Hindu festivals, commenced on Sunday at the historic Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati. The event began with traditional rituals, marking the start of the four-day-long celebration that draws devotees from across India and abroad.

The Kamakhya temple management committee and the Kamrup (Metro) district administration have made all arrangements for the Ambubachi Mela.

Meawhile, in a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended wishes for the festival, "Today marks the beginning of the #Ambubachi Mahayog, an annual celebration of Maa Kamakhya's divine femininity. Spiritual Gurus and devotees from across the country will dawn upon the sacred Nilachal Hills to pray for Bharat. I welcome all pilgrims to Assam & wish everyone a divine experience and the choicest blessings of Maa Kamakhya."

According to the government of Assam website, the Kamakhya temple, 7 km from Guwahati, is one of the largest Shakti shrines in the country. Situated on the Nilachal hills, it is an important pilgrimage centre for tantric worshippers and Hindus.

Several other pujas are organised in this temple, including Durga Puja, Durgadeul and Madandeul. Some of the other pujas performed in this temple include Manasa Puja, Pohan Biya and Vasanti Puja. (ANI)

