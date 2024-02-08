Golaghat (Assam) [India], February 7 (ANI): One woman forest staff member was injured after being attacked by a wild elephant at the Bokakhat Panbari Reserve Forest area near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam's Golaghat district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The injured forest staff, identified as Sangita Bora, was rushed to the hospital.

Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Kaziranga, said that a wild elephant attacked her while she was busy patrolling along with other staff.

"We immediately admitted her to Bokakhat FRU hospital. She received injuries in her hand," Arun Vignesh said.

On the other hand, a lady forest staff member said that the wild jumbo attacked Sangita Bora while they went to Panbari Reserve Forest for patrol.

"They appeared in front of us when we were going inside the forest area during patrolling," the lady forest staff said.

A few days ago, two forest officials were injured after being attacked by a rhino in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. (ANI)

