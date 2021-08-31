Guwahati, Aug 31 (PTI) Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi on Tuesday stressed on the importance of educating girls to ensure the development of the nation.

The governor said this during his visit to Kalyani Niwas, a shelter house for girls here, an official statement said.

“Education is the prime mover of development. It should be compulsorily provided to all girls and they should be encouraged to pursue studies and contribute more meaningfully to the growth of the country,” Mukhi said.

He also advocated proper guidance to an individual during childhood as it is a crucial phase for personality formation in a person's life.

Since childhood is the most formative period in one's life, all efforts should be taken to ensure that children enjoy their childhood, Mukhi said.

“We should also remember that the children who receive love, care, and good education, grow into strong teenagers who make their own impact in the world,” the governor added.

He also lauded Kalyani Niwas for promoting the Prime Minister's ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign by taking care of girl children.

Kalyani Niwas is a project under the Indian Council for Child Welfare, Assam State Branch, which started in 2007. The home is supported by the Assam State Child Protection Society since April 2019.

The governor assured all possible help and cooperation to the organisation to keep up its work, as he shared a meal with the children of the shelter home.

