Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Assam government has decided to provide minority certificates to six minority communities in the state, said state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Mahanta said that the people of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis will be provided minority certificates.

"Assam Cabinet has decided to provide minority certificates to the people of six religious minority communities - Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis," said Mahanta.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

