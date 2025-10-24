Dispur (Assam) [India], October 24 (ANI): The Assam government has decided to relax its two-child policy for certain indigenous communities, including tribal groups, tea garden workers, and the Moran and Mottock communities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the government is relaxing population control policies for the tribal, Tea Garden, Moran, and Mottock communities, as they are considered micro-communities.

The Assam Chief Minister emphasised that if there are restrictions on their population growth, these communities could cease to exist within 50 years.

The state's Chief Minister also said that this decision was taken based on the opinions of various social scientists. The move is intended to address concerns about demographic change within the state, especially concerning indigenous groups.

"We are relaxing two child norms, as far as tribal people are concerned, tea garden people are concerned, Moran and Mottock are concerned, because they are mico-community, if we restrict on their population, so they may cease to exist after 50 years, so we have taken the opinion from various social scientists and we have come to the conclusion, that our strict population control policy need t be relaxed, so far as these four communities are concerned," said Sarma.

This is a shift from the state's 2017 population control policy, which barred individuals with more than two children from applying for government jobs or contesting panchayat (local) elections. The new, revised policy will allow members of these exempted groups to have more than two children without facing these restrictions.

The previous population control policy, implemented through the Assam Public Services Rules of 2019, imposed penalties for having more than two children. These penalties included: Ineligibility for state government jobs and disqualification from contesting panchayat elections.

The Assam government has taken several steps to protect indigenous communities and regulate population growth: In October 2025, the Chief Minister announced that two new pieces of legislation would be introduced to safeguard further indigenous communities and their land ("jati, mati, bheti").

In May 2025, the government began issuing arms licenses to indigenous residents in remote and vulnerable areas, a move it said was to protect inhabitants from illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, addressing the media on an essential issue from Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that the Assam Cabinet has decided to table the findings of the Tiwari Commission on the 1983 Nellie Massacre at the upcoming Assam Assembly session.

In a post on X, Sarma said that the Assam Cabinet will place this report on the floor of the Assam Assembly to make the facts available to the public.

"In 1985, the Tiwari Commission submitted its findings to the then government on the 1983 Nellie Massacre. Today the Assam Cabinet has decided to place this report on the floor of the Assam Assembly, so its facts can be made available to the public," wrote Sarma. (ANI)

