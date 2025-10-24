Did India's Manika Vishwakarma Win Miss Universe 2025 Title? Fake News Circulated Online With Old Video of Miss Universe 2021 Winner Harnaaz Sandhu

Mumbai, October 23: Did Indian model Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan win the Miss Universe 2025 title? If you're looking for the answer to this question, then you have come to the right place. The question comes after several users on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma won the Miss Universe 2025 title. "Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan was crowned Miss Universe 2025," one user said. While another shared a video claiming it to be the winning moment of Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan, India.

The viral video appears to be true and shows contestants taking part in the Miss Universe pageant eagerly awaiting to know who the winner of Miss Universe 2025 is. The viral clip was shared with the alleged claim that India's Manika Vishwakarma won the Miss Universe 2025 title. However, as much as it sounds true, the truth is far away. The viral clip is not of Manika Vishwakarma but of another Indian model, Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the Miss Universe 2021 title. ‘Baaghi 4’: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu To Star Alongside Tiger Shroff in Upcoming Thriller.

Did Manika Vishwakarma Win Miss Universe 2025 Title? Fact Check Reveals Video Is of Harnaaz Sandhu Winning Miss Universe 2021 Pageant

The claim is incorrect. Manika Vishwakarma is Miss Universe India 2025 and will represent India at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand next month. The event hasn't occurred yet, so no winner has been crowned. The video appears to be from a past event. Congrats to her on… — Grok (@grok) October 23, 2025

Viral Clip Is Old Video of Miss Universe 2021 Winner Harnaaz Sandhu

A fact check revealed that the video features Indian model, actress, and beauty pageant titleholder Harnaaz Sandhu and not Manika Vishwakarma. The old video of Miss Universe 2021 Winner Harnaaz Sandhu was shared on social media to spread fake news. Harnaaz Sandhu, who represented India at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, won the Miss Universe 2021 title on December 13, 2021. The Miss Universe 2021 event was held at Eilat in Israel. Notably, she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 by the outgoing titleholder, Andrea Meza of Mexico.

Video Shows Harnaaz Sandhu Saying That She Is Miss Universe 2021

The model seen in the viral clip shared by the social media users is Harnaaz Sandhu and not Manika Vishwakarma, as it is claimed. While Harnaaz Sandhu has already won the Miss Universe 2021 title, Manika Vishwakarma recently won the Miss Universe India 2025 title. She was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on August 18. She will be representing India at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, which is scheduled to take place next month in Thailand. Who Is Manika Vishwakarma? Meet the Miss Universe India 2025 Winner, Set To Represent the Country at the 74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant.

Hence, the alleged claim that Manika Vishwakarma won the Miss Universe 2025 pageant is untrue. The Miss Universe 2025 event has not yet taken place and is scheduled for November 21 at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi. The Indian model seen in the video is Harnaaz Sandhu, and the viral video shows her winning the Miss Universe 2021 title in Israel. The video of Harnaaz Sandhu was shared with a misleading claim that Manika Vishwakarma won the Miss Universe 2025 pageant.

Claim : Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan won the Miss Universe 2025 title. Conclusion : Video of Harnaaz Sandhu winning Miss Universe 2021 pageant was shared with misleading claim that Manika Vishwakarma won the Miss Universe 2025 title. Full of Trash Clean

