Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 3 (ANI): The Assam government will set up a National Centre of Excellence for Badminton with world-class facilities in North Guwahati. The centre will nurture and harness the immense talent and potential of budding badminton players across the country, said officials.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Sports Minister Bimal Bora told ANI that this centre will be set up in North Guwahati and a MoU to be signed in this regard between the Assam government and the Badminton Association of India for 25 years subject to renewal for further 10 years.

“Management Committee comprising 5 members will be constituted for supervising the centre’s functioning and administration,” Bimal Bora said.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the indoor stadium of Amingaon has been set up as the largest badminton stadium in the country.

The Assam Sports Minister further said that the Assam Chief Minister will inaugurate the centre on August 11 this year. (ANI)

