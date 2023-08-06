Guwahati, (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): The expert committee today submitted its report to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enact a law to end Polygamy. Advocate Nekibur Zaman, member of the expert committee said that Assam CM had constituted an expert committee to examine the legislative competence of the State Legislature to enact a law to end polygamy.

Advocate Nekibur Zaman said, "On the Polygamy in Assam, CM HB Sarma had constituted an expert committee to examine the legislative competence of the State Legislature to enact a law to end polygamy. We've prepared our report and submitted the report to CM today."

He further said, "The Expert Committee was headed by Justice (Retd.) Rumi Phukan as Chairman, three members Advocate General of Assam Devajit Saikia, Nalin Kahil Additional Advocate General of Assam and myself. We were directed to examine the legislative competence of the state legislature to enact a law in polygamy. The committee has sat four times. We have prepared a report and submitted it to the Chief Minister. Now the government will take its decision. We have mentioned the constitutional and Supreme Court provisions in the report."

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Sarma while making the announcement of the development said that the state is now closer of creating a positive ecosystem for women's empowerment irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

"Today, the Expert Committee, formed to examine the legislative competence of the State Legislature to enact a law to end polygamy in Assam, submitted its report. Assam is now closer of creating a positive ecosystem for women's empowerment irrespective of caste, creed or religion," Sarma said in his tweet.

In May this year, the state government has constituted a four-member committee to examine the legality of such action. (ANI)

