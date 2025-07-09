Silchar (Assam), Jul 9 (PTI) Officials of Assam and Mizoram held discussions with a defence agency on the expansion of Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare (CIJW) School, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The initiative also marks a beginning for resolving boundary disputes amicably while facilitating development that strengthens the country's defence preparedness, it added.

The CIJW School is located at Vairengte in Mizoram's Kolasib district, close to the boundary of Assam.

It is a training institution that specialises in unconventional warfare, particularly counter-insurgency and guerrilla warfare.

Officials of Revenue and Forest departments of Assam's Cachar district and Mizoram's Kolasib met representatives from the Defence Estate Office, Guwahati, and CIJW School here on Tuesday.

The Defence Estate Office is a part of the Directorate General Defence Estates, which manages defence land and cantonments in India.

The meeting was convened to define a clear path for the joint identification and survey of a site required for the expansion of the CIJW School, an institution of national importance.

They deliberated on proposed land acquisition in the Vairengte–Lailapur area along the Mizoram-Assam border.

At the meeting, Cachar district Commissioner Mridul Yadav underscored the importance of seamless coordination between the two states and central agencies to ensure that the process respects both administrative protocols and the interests of local communities.

“The deliberations reflect a spirit of cooperation and shared responsibility. The joint initiative marks a promising beginning for resolving inter-state considerations amicably while facilitating development that strengthens the country's defence preparedness,” the statement added.

