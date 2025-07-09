Kalaburagi, July 9: A woman and her boyfriend brutally thrashed and killed her former live-in partner after he allegedly began harassing her and demanding she return to him. The incident unfolded in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, where the victim, Raghavendra Naik, was lured to a meeting and then kidnapped. The trio assaulted him severely, leading to his death, before disposing of his body in the Krishna River.

According to an Indian Express report, the crime came to light after Naik’s wife, Surekha, filed a missing person complaint at the Station Bazaar police station in Kalaburagi. She told the police that her husband, who did odd jobs and usually returned home every 7–10 days, had been missing for over two weeks. Around the same time, an unidentified body was found in the Krishna River near Raichur district. Police initially registered the case as an unnatural death. As the investigation progressed, Inspector Shakil Angadi and his team examined Naik’s call records, WhatsApp chats, and audio messages. Karnataka Shocker: Man Murders Woman He Met on Facebook After She Forces Him To Continue Sex Relationship.

This led them to uncover his relationship with Ashwini alias Tanu, a 26-year-old woman with whom he had previously lived. Ashwini had reportedly ended the relationship and begun seeing Gururaj, a 36-year-old man. However, Naik allegedly continued to harass her, urging her to return to him. Frustrated by his persistence, Ashwini confided in Gururaj, who allegedly conspired with his friend Lakshmikanth, 28, to eliminate Naik. On March 12, Ashwini called Naik for a meeting near the supermarket in Kalaburagi. When he arrived, the three accused kidnapped him and took him to a graveyard in Krishna Nagar. Karnataka Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Strangled to Death for Resisting Sexual Assault Attempt in Hubballi.

There, he was brutally assaulted, including injuries to his private parts, resulting in his death. After committing the murder, the trio transported Naik’s body to the Krishna River in Raichur district and dumped it in an attempt to hide the crime. It was only after Ashwini was interrogated that she confessed and revealed details of the murder, according to police. All three accused, Ashwini, Gururaj, and Lakshmikanth, have since been arrested and are in custody.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

