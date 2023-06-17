Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 17 (ANI): A guard wall of a house collapsed near a sweet factory in the Dhirenpara area in Guwahati, on Saturday, causing one death.

"The guard wall collapsed following the incessant rain in the past couple of days," said the Police.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Forester Shot Dead by Poachers Inside Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj District.

After the incident, the locals rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Police, Fire & Emergency Services teams reached the site and recovered the person's body from debris.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat: Amit Shah To Visit Kutch To Take Stock of Situation in Areas Affected by Cyclonic Storm.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)