Cachar (Assam) [India], March 26 (ANI): Assam Police has recovered and seized 66,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 20 crore in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday, police said.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that based on credible intelligence, Cachar District Police launched a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotic substances at Raj Gobindpur, Baga along the Assam-Mizoram border under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station.

Also Read | 3 New Airlines in 2025: From Boosting Connectivity to Affordable Travel; All About Shankh Air, Air Kerala and Alhind Air.

"During the operation Police team raided the house of one namely Md Dil Bahar (36 years old) and recovered 66,000 Yaba tablets concealed inside the false ceiling at his residence. The narcotics substance has been seized in the presence of independent witnesses following all the formalities," Numal Mahatta said.

He further said that the price of the narcotic substance in the black market is about Rs 20 crore.

Also Read | Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Andaman Sea, No Casualties Reported.

"The seized narcotic substance has been tested by drug detection kits (DDK) which resulted positive. The illegal psychotropic substance has been suspected of being transported from a neighbouring state. Further legal action is being initiated," Numal Mahatta said.

Earlier on Sunday night, in a major operation, the Assam Police seized 8,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore and arrested two drug peddlers in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district, officials said.

Based on input, a team of South Salmara Mankachar district police conducted a special anti-narcotics operation on Sunday night at the Shotimari-II (Indo-Bangladesh Border) area under the Mankachar police station.

According to officials, the operation was based on input indicating that a consignment of Yaba tablets, brought from a neighbouring state, was about to be smuggled into Bangladesh by throwing it over the fence on Sunday night.

"The consignment was concealed in a heap of sacks of local betel nuts in a house and the police team seized 8,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore," the police officer said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police forces for the operation and said the Taba tablets seized were being smuggled to Bangladesh.

"Major Drug Bust in South Salmara; 8,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore seized. Acting on reliable information, an anti-narcotics operation was carried out by @SSalmaraPolice in a house and seized 8,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore smuggled from a neighbouring State and destined to be sent to Bangladesh. Two drug peddlers have been arrested in this connection," he stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)