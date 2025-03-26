Port Blair, March 26: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted the Andaman Sea on Wednesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 75 kilometres. Earthquake in Panama: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Central America.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 26/03/2025 05:21:37 IST, Lat: 7.50 N, Long: 94.16 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," the National Center for Seismology posted on X. More details are awaited.

