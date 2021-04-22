Guwahati, Apr 22 (PTI) Assams COVID-19 caseload increased to 2,31,069 on Thursday as 1,931 more people tested positive for the infection while ten new fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,160, the National Health Mission bulletin said.

The ten deaths, the highest in the current wave, were reported from Kamrup Metro (three), two from Karbi Anglong, and one each from Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia. The current death rate was 0.50 per cent, it said. The NHM bulletin said, 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the state governments Death Audit has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by coronavirus as they had other ailments too. Assam currently has 10,571 active cases. The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district (680), Dibrugarh (143), Kamrup Rural (136), and Nagaon district (103). The total tests conducted in the state so far is 79,63,421. As many as 2,17, 991 patients have recovered from the disease, including 398 on Thursday, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 94.34 per cent, the bulletin said. A total of 14,54,377 people have so far received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state and 3,68,502 persons have got the second dose of the vaccine.

