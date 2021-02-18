Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,17,339 on Wednesday as 21 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,090, a health bulletin said.

Eight cases were reported in Kamrup Metropolitan district, five in Bishwanath and three in Jorhat.

A total of 1.36 lakh people have been vaccinated so far, including 1,423 during the day.

The first dose of the vaccine was administered to 1,211 beneficiaries and the second dose to 212 people.

Thirteen more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 98.76 per cent.

Assam now has 265 active cases, while 2,14,628 people have recovered from the disease and three patients have migrated to other states.

Around 1,347 patients have died due to other reasons.

The state has so far tested over 67.14 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 14,653 in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)