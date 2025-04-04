Guwahati, Apr 4 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved the constitution of local embankment monitoring and flood preparedness committees to involve local communities in flood mitigation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The committees, which will be formed at district, co-district and embankment levels, will coordinate with local authorities for regular inspections, the CM said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

The committees will comprise officials from the water resources department and 10 to 15 pro-bono volunteers who shall be provided with appropriate gear such as raincoats, gumboots and torchlights, he added.

In a bid to promote Assamese and other official languages of the state, the Cabinet approved the proposal that all government office memorandums will be issued in both Assamese and English from the first day of 'Bohag' (April 14), the Assamese New year, Sarma said.

In Barak Valley, however, Bengali will also be used alongside English and Assamese, and in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Bodo will be used in addition to the two languages, he added.

The council of ministers approved the establishment of the Assam Climate Centre for Cities to augment climate action activities in urban areas and to suggest and implement policy interventions. The Cabinet also approved a new policy to combat human trafficking and end witch-hunting with the women and child development department as the nodal agency. The meeting also approved the construction of a state-of-the-art hostel to accommodate 1,000 working women in Jagiroad at an approximate cost of Rs 142 crore.

To secure the interests of the tea community, the Cabinet approved the constitution of a management committee for the maintenance and proper functioning of the 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath Community Hall-cum-Skill centre', which is being constructed across 500 tea gardens at a cost of Rs 750 crore, he said.

The Cabinet has approved sanction of Rs 190 crore under the scheme 'State Government Budget for Free Drugs Services', which will significantly reduce healthcare expenses for the public, Sarma said. PTI DG

