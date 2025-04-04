New Delhi, April 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted a brass Sarnath Buddha in 'dhyan mudra' to Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn and a brocade silk shawl to the queen, officials said on Friday. Modi chose a brass dokra peacock themed board as his gift for Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and silver-gold cufflinks for her spouse.

The officials said that Modi gifted a brass urli with peacock and diya to former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The brass statue of Sarnath Buddha is a stunning representation of Buddhist spirituality and Indian craftsmanship, inspired by the Sarnath style. PM Narendra Modi, Thailand Counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra Visit Wat Pho, Pay Homage to Reclining Buddha (See Pics).

Originating from Bihar, the statue reflects the Gupta and Pala art traditions with its serene expression, intricately detailed robe and iconic lotus pedestal, they added. The 'dhyan mudra' posture symbolizes deep meditation and inner peace, with the Buddha seated in padmasana, radiating wisdom and compassion.

The silk shawl from Uttar Pradesh, particularly from Varanasi, is a masterpiece of India's rich weaving tradition, the officials said. Crafted from the finest silk, it features intricate motifs depicting village life, divine celebrations and nature, inspired by Indian miniature and pichwai art. The dokra brass peacock boar with tribal rider is a stunning example of traditional Indian metal craft, originating from the tribal communities of Chhattisgarh. PM Modi in Thailand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok Today.

Made using the ancient lost-wax casting technique, each piece is handcrafted and unique. The sculpture features a peacock-shaped boat, symbolizing grace and cultural imagination, with intricate patterns and colourful lacquer inlays. A tribal rider, calmly rowing, represents the harmony between humans and nature, a central theme in Dokra art.

