Guwahati, Nov 9 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to engage retired army personnel in the police force for training officers.

In a bid to strengthen the training programmes in police battalions, the cabinet decided to appoint 34 retired army personnel as additional superintendents of police (training) on contractual basis, the official stated.

They will be reporting to special DIG (training), he said.

The cabinet also accorded its approval for utilisation of funds of Rs 56.76-crore, available with Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Ltd (AEGCL), for completion of three ongoing projects.

It gave its nod for installation of smart meters in the state by Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL)

A total of 58 lakh smart meters will be installed in three years at an estimated cost of Rs 4,536.79 crore.

The cabinet also gave approval to a proposal for bringing parity in pay and promotions (up to selection-grade level) of Assam Civil Service and Assam Police Service officers.

