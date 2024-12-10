Kamrup (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): New Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Tuesday visited Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and sought blessings from Goddess Kamakhya.

Speaking to ANI, Dass said, the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has done a lots of work for the development of the tourism sector in the state.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 2 Killed as Motorcycle Hits Stationary Tempo on Ballia-Bairiya Highway.

"The works of the Batadrava Than project - the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, is now going on and it will become one of the best religious projects in the country. We will focus on employment generation as well as infrastructure development in tourism places of the state," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

He further said that yesterday the Assam Chief Minister had given the tourism department charge to him and today he visited Kamakhya temple and sought blessings from Goddess Kamakhya.

Also Read | Shaktikanta Das to Demit Office Today: Outgoing RBI Governor Expresses Gratitude in Emotional Post, Thanks PM Narendra Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Last Day.

The Kamakhya temple, located at a distance of 7 km from Guwahati, is one of the biggest Shakti shrines in the country. Situated on the Nilachal hills, this temple is an important pilgrimage centre for tantric worshippers and Hindus. It is also considered important as it is the temple where the beliefs and practices of the Aryan communities coincide with non-Aryan communities, as per the government of Assam.

Dedicated to different forms of Lord Shiva, there are five temples within the complex of Kamakhya temple. In addition, the temple complex also houses three temples of Lord Vishnu, present in the form of Kedara, Gadadhara and Pandunath.

Ambubachi Mela is one of the major festivals of this temple. The festival is held every year to commemorate the yearly menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya. It is also said that during the month of mid-June, which is also an Ahar, there is a natural spring which flows through the yoni.

Several other pujas are organised in this temple including Durga Puja, Durgadeul and Madandeul. Some of the other pujas performed in this temple include Manasa Puja, Pohan Biya and Vasanti Puja. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)